Richard Leslie Lane, age 66 of Murfreesboro passed away Thursday, March 12, 2026 at his home. He was born August 16, 1959 in Gallatin, TN to Robert Leslie & Elizabeth Marie Harper Lane.

He had been employed by McLanahan as a field tech for many years. He also served in the U.S. Navy for four years and then in the U.S. Army National Guard, where he retired with 20 years of service. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, camping, drinking beer and whiskey and spending time on the beach. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren more than anything else.

He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Leslie Lane; sister, Anita Grimes; son-in-law, Rick Williamson.

He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Kim Lane, Murfreesboro, TN; son, William (Chasity) Lane, Shelbyville, TN; daughters, Andrea Williamson, Tullahoma, TN, Karolyn (Scott) Hill and Melanie (Andy) Metcalf, both of Huntsville, AL; mother, Marie Lane; sister, Mary Lou Lane (Paul Schwartz), both of Cottontown, TN; 12 grandchildren, Abigail, Bayleigh, Blake, Sawyer, Presley, Preston, Grayson, Jozlynn, Cullen, Ansley, Berkleigh and Bennett.

Funeral service is scheduled for Monday, March 16, 2026 at 1pm in the chapel of Austin & Bell Funeral Home in White House. Interment will immediately follow in Walnut Grove UMC Cemetery with family serving as pallbearers and with full military honors.

Visitation is planned for Monday, March 16, 2026 10am until 1pm at the funeral home.

ARRANGEMENTS ENTRUSTED TO AUSTIN & BELL 533 Highway 76 White House, Tennessee 37188 (615)672-5000 www.austinandbell.com

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This obituary was published by Austin & Bell Funeral Home White House.

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