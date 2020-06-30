Richard Kevin Felt, of Murfreesboro, passed into the arms of his Lord on Saturday, June 27th, surrounded prayerfully by his wife (Debra Felt) and children (Heather (Felt) Jackson, Rebecca Felt and Kenneth Berrian). He is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Thelma (Boore) Felt.

He was born on September 10, 1954 in Pasadena, CA—the youngest of four boys—in a home where both parents worked outside the home and everyone was encouraged to be responsible and contributing to the family, getting his first job before high school. The family home was in Covina, CA and he attended ­­­­elementary and middle school there, graduating in 1972 from Northview High School.

From a young age he was involved in sports and played baseball, basketball and football in city and school leagues youth up to high school. Church was also a big influence on him as a young man and he attended Covina Methodist Church in California. During high school, his Methodist Youth group of 20 went on a mission trip for two weeks to Samoa to build a structure for the church and work with the local community. As a young adult he was a youth leader at that same church for high school teens and was influential in many young lives and played on the church basketball team.

After graduation from high school he attended Kansas Wesleyan College in Kansas until his father’s passing required him to return to California. He had several jobs in the San Gabriel Valley area before joining the California Highway Patrol in 1982 and serving there several years. In 1994 he joined Rush Truck Center and worked with that organization for nearly 26 years as inside and outside parts salesman in locations in Fontana, Sylmar, Pico Rivera and then Nashville, Tennessee, where he was working until his passing. Customers and employees praised his expansive knowledge of big truck parts and ability to recall stock numbers off the cuff. Through his wife’s work he travelled to publishing trade shows and was a key element in many authors’ successful events and a favorite on the show floor with buyers and business friends.

He loved any sports and shared that love by coaching girls’ softball for youth and high school in Covina, CA and high school football as special teams and offensive line coach for his alma mater Northview and Bonita High School in Pomona, CA. He believed in fair play and was a softball umpire in California for many years around the area. After moving to Tennessee, he umpired softball for TSSA around Middle Tennessee and Murfreesboro Kiwanis locally.

Rick was a fun-loving and outgoing kind of guy. A great salesman and the guy that never met a stranger—whether it was at work or standing in line at the grocery store. He loved parties, especially community gatherings and was called “The Mayor” of his neighborhood in Temecula, CA. He made (and kept) friends by being a good friend, lending a hand whenever needed. Halloween and 4th of July parties were his favorite—talking, laughing, and celebrating with friends and family. He loved the Charger football team and was a season ticket holder in California, spending many fun days tailgating with friends and creating special memories with wins and losses.

Family was important to him and we will miss his bright light. Rick was a devoted father to Heather (Felt) Jackson and Rebecca Felt (from previous marriage to Janet Wood), Valerie (Berrian) Parent, and Kenneth Berrian with loving wife of 20 years Debra (Merkner) in their own blended family. He is also survived by son-in-law Shaun Jackson and grandchildren Josephine Jackson and Ella and Christian Parent, as well as his brothers Keith, Rodney (Deborah), Scott (Debra), six nieces and nephews, their spouses and many more friends that he considered extended family.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 11th, 2020 at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with A Celebration of Life at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be in Mapleview Cemetery in Smyrna, TN.

Keith Felt, Rod Felt, Scott Felt, Kenneth Berrian, Shaun Jackson, Tim Boore, Phil Garcia, Steve Felt, Matt Felt, Nick Felt, and Kendall Elliott will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Alive Hospice of Middle Tennessee.