OBITUARY: Richard Jason Jessup

Richard Jason Jessup, age 44, of Cadiz, Ky, passed away Tuesday, October 28, 2025. Born in Oakland, MD, he was the son of Richard “Rick” Jessup.

Jason is survived by his father and stepmother, Richard “Rick” Jessup and Debbie Miller Jessup of Murfreesboro, TN; grandmother and step-grandfather, Carolyn and Jim Steckel of St. Paul, MO; aunt, Melissa Dewitt of Cadiz, KY; and loving German Shepherds, Diesel and Bronco.

Visitation with the family will be held Monday, November 3, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Monday, November 3, 2025, at 1:00 PM following the visitation, with Rev. Brian Harrell officiating. Burial will follow in the Miller Family Cemetery on Miller Road in Christiana, with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook for the Jessup family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.