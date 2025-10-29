OBITUARY: Richard Forrest Short

Richard Forrest Short, age 79 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully on October 28, 2025.

He was born on October 28, 1946 in Humbolt, TN.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Athal Short; son, Ricky A. Short; daughter, Martha K Ball; brother, Van D. Maitland; and sisters, Margaret Autry; and Sharon Dees.

He is survived by his sons, Jody (Stephanie) Short; David (Melanie) Short; grandson, Nathaniel Short; and granddaughter, Sarah Short.

Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Friday, October 31, 2025 from 10am – 11am with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 11am. Interment will be at a later date at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. Bro. Marty Neal will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tunnel of Towers in Richard’s name.