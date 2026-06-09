Richard Everett Haynes, age 79, passed away June 7, 2026 at his residence. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Julian E. Haynes and Georgia Richards Haynes. He is survived by his sister, Fay H. Wilson and husband Jim; nephew, Adam H. Wilson and wife, Selina; niece, Ashley W. Macemon and husband Andrew; and great niece and nephew, Logan and Hannah Macemon.

No service is scheduled at this time.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

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This obituary was published by Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

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