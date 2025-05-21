OBITUARY: Richard Eugene Smith

Richard Eugene Smith, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2025, at the age of 71. He was born on May 5, 1954, in San Antonio, Texas, to his loving parents, Jimmy Lee Smith and Nettie Inez Dubois, who preceded him in death.

Richard’s life was one of warmth, humor, and kindness. He was known for his friendly demeanor and his playful spirit, often described as a little bit of a pest, much to the amusement of those who loved him. His teasing nature brought joy and laughter to family gatherings and friendships alike, leaving behind cherished memories that will forever resonate in the hearts of those he touched.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Wanda Smith, who stood by his side through the trials and triumphs of life. Together, they built a beautiful family, which includes Richard’s son, Richard Smith Jr, and daughter, Jaime Mitchell, who is married to Justin. Richard also embraced his role as a bonus father to Bobby Pippin, Rodney Bogle, and a bonus daughter, Amanda Bogle. He was a proud grandfather to six beloved grandchildren: Will Mitchell, Ally Bell, Jeremy Pippin, Ashley Pippin, Shane Presley, and many other cherished family members and friends who will carry his memory forward.

Richard had a passion for target shooting at the firing range, a hobby that brought him immense joy and a sense of camaraderie with fellow enthusiasts. He also had a love for Westerns, often found immersed in the tales of rugged heroes and expansive landscapes, which mirrored his own adventurous spirit.

His funeral service will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church, located at 1401 Lee Victory Parkway, Smyrna, TN 37167, on June 9, 2025, at 7:00 PM. Visitation will be from 5 PM to 7 PM. Family and friends are invited to gather to celebrate his life, share stories, and honor the legacy he leaves behind.

Though Richard Eugene Smith may have left this world, his spirit remains alive in the hearts of all who knew him. His loving nature and infectious laughter will be deeply missed but forever remembered. Rest in peace, Richard; you will always be loved.