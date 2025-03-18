OBITUARY: Richard Dwayne White

Ricky Dwayne White was born on November 13, 1962 in Cincinnati Ohio to Bertha White with much care from Edward and Cathy Shepherd. He passed on March 7th 2025. Ricky worked as a truck driver for 36 years. He loved coming home to family and friends. He had a passion for not only being able to ride his Harley but the family that he had within his biker community.