OBITUARY: Richard Dwayne White

Obituary published on March 17, 2025.
A celebration of life will be held for Richard D White on April 4th at 5093 Murfreesboro Rd, Lavergne TN 37086 at the Lavergne Multipurpose building from 3pm-7pm.
Ricky Dwayne White was born on November 13, 1962 in Cincinnati Ohio to Bertha White with much care from Edward and Cathy Shepherd. He passed on March 7th 2025. Ricky worked as a truck driver for 36 years. He loved coming home to family and friends. He had a passion for not only being able to ride his Harley but the family that he had within his biker community.
He will always be remembered for his dedication, tenacity, loving and charismatic personality.
In addition to his parents (Bertha and Ed) Ricky is preceded in death by his brother Eddy Dale.
He is survived by his Fiance Wilma Jefferson, his sister Lori Merriman, brother Jim Dennis; Daughters Ashley (Kolby) White-Snellenberger, Amanda (Isaac) Ledford; Son Richard (Ashley) White; Grandchildren: Olivia, Roman, Ethan, Elijah, Eden, Ava, Liam; Nieces and Nephews: Jim Jr., Glennda, Micah, Kalah, Angie, Jamie, Johnny, Scottie, Donnie, Cassie, Eddie Dale Jr.
Rest In Peace Dad…
