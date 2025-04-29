OBITUARY: Richard Dwayne Stewart

Richard Dwayne Stewart, 66 passed away April 22, 2025 in the comfort of his family. Richard was born and raised in Smyrna Tennessee to Clyde and Elizabeth Stewart.

Richard graduated from Smyrna high school then worked as a machinist until he retired in 2020. He was loved by his family and friends. He had a great sense of humor always filling a room with laughter. He had a heart of gold, no matter where he lived Tennessee or Texas.

He was always helping, cooking and feeding people in his community, he was a giving man. He would give the shirt off his back for anyone. He enjoyed watching westerns in his spare time when he wasn’t spending time with family.

He was a loving brother, dad, grandpa, father-in-law, uncle and friend. He will be missed greatly by so many.

Siblings: Wayne Stewart, Mary Lou Stewart Goins and Charles Stewart.

Children: Richard Stewart (Cathy), Rachel Stewart Sandidge (Verna) and Shane Waters (Debbie).

Grandchildren: Karina and Lincoln Sandidge which were the apple of his eye.

John 5:24 I say to you, he who hears MY word and believes in HIM who sent me has everlasting life and shall not come into judgment, but has passed from death to life.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Richard, please visit our floral store.