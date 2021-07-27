Richard “Dick” Tallent died peacefully surrounded by his loving and devoted family on Sunday, July 25 in Murfreesboro, TN., at the age of 80. We are thankful for the love and devotion he shared with his family and all those who crossed his path. His work ethic was unparalleled and the gift of time he shared with us is priceless.

Dick is survived by his wife Susan “Susie” Tallent, children Julie Wilson (Chris), Rita Tallent (Sunnie) and Michael Tallent (Stacy); sister Brenda T. Bryan; grandchildren Zach, Hayden, and Anna Claire Wilson and Holden Tallent; and his many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Josh B. Tallent, mother Bertha J. Tallent, and brother Stephen of Greenback, TN.

Dick was born on November 28, 1940, in Maryville, TN. to Josh B. and Bertha J. Tallent. He graduated from The University of Tennessee with a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering. He married Susan Sloop of Etowah, TN. in 1965. We are thankful for the 56 years of marriage they shared and all the loving memories the time together gifted our family.

After moving to Chattanooga, TN. Dick began his career with the Tennessee Valley Authority where he spent 43 successful years rising from a co-op student to the Senior Vice President of Customer Service. In addition, Dick served his country for 28 years through the Tennessee Air National Guard at the 241st Engineering Installation Squadron in Chattanooga, Tennessee where he rose to the rank of Commander and Lieutenant Colonel.

In recent years, Dick and Susie spent their time nurturing lasting and loving relationships with friends, family, and church family. Dick’s humble and generous spirit as well his ever-present smile will be missed by all those who knew him.

A visitation for friends and family will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home in Murfreesboro, TN. A funeral service is scheduled for 2:00 P.M. Thursday, July 29, 2021 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Murfreesboro, TN. with a reception to follow at the church.

Please send any gifts or donations in memory of Dick Tallent to Alive Hospice at 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville TN. 37203 {please indicate preference for donations to benefit the Murfreesboro facility} or donate through the online Alive Hospice web portal at https://www.alivehospice.org/get-involved/give/ or St. Paul’s Memorial Fund at 116 North Academy Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130.

