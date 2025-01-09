OBITUARY: Richard (Dick) Armstrong Pruett Jr.

Richard (Dick) Armstrong Pruett, Jr. was born on September 3, 1943, in Nashville, TN.

Dick is survived by his loving wife, Deborah Smythia Pruett and daughter Allison Kristine Pruett. He was the son of Richard A. Pruett Sr. and Marquerite Vaupel Pruett and brother of Linda Pruett Tarkington (Ken). He is also survived by his nephew Ward Tarkington (Jennifer) and niece Emily Tarkington.

Dick (Dicky to family) graduated in 1961 from Isaac Litton High School and attended Lipscomb University and Tennessee Tech University. He became an industrial engineer and worked in that field for more than 45 years. During his career, he served as a member of several professional engineering organizations. He was a longtime member of the Kingwood Church of Christ and served as a Deacon for multiple years. Dick was also on the Board of Directors of the Middle Tennessee Christian School.

Dick loved adventures and enjoyed traveling. Whether in Hawaii, Paris or Australia, he could be found laughing while riding a camel, happily fishing on a local lake, or golfing on a PGA course. Dick was a devoted father to his cherished daughter, Allison. Dick and his beloved Deborah recently celebrated 50 years of marriage. An avid sportsman and an enthusiastic fan of the UT Vols, Dick was an encouraging coach, mentor and jokester who was loved by family, friends and his community.

Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home at 145 Innsbrooke Blvd on Friday, January 17, 2025, from 4-7 pm. Visitation will also be held on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at 12 pm, with services to follow beginning at 1 pm. Burial to follow at Miller Cemetery in Christiana, TN. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. https://murfreesborofuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Middle Tennessee Christian School at 100 E MTCS Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email