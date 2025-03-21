OBITUARY: Richard Dale Marshall

Richard Dale Marshall, age 72, passed away at his residence on March 20, 2025.

He was born in Vermont and graduated from Central High in Rutherford County. He retired from working in the oil fields and moved back to Rutherford County over a year ago.

Richard was preceded in death by his father, Richard Marshall.

He is survived by his mother, Norma Clough Marshall; sons, John (Emily) Marshall, Rick (Jaqueline) Marshall; sisters, Kristen Marshall, Lynne Marshall, Sharon (Dane) Troutman; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beasley Animal Foundation at www.beasleyanimalclinic.com in Richard’s honor.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

