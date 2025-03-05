OBITUARY: Richard Crockett

Richard David Crockett, age 48, passed away Monday, March 3, 2025. He was preceded in death by his biological father, Howell Crockett, Jr. and grandparents, Edgar “Hopper” and Kathleen Morton.

He is survived by his wife, Melisa Crockett; children, Kyla Cline, Raven Jennings (Peyton), Trent Crockett, and Emily Crockett; parents, Carolyn Morton Franks and Daniel; brother, James Arthur Crockett; sister, Katie Eady (Brian); and many other family and friends.

Richard was a native of Rutherford County. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, softball, and riding horses. He was a dedicated and hard-working husband, father, son, and friend.

Visitation with the family will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel on Friday, March 7, 2025 from 4:00-6:00 PM. Memorial service will begin at 6:00 PM.