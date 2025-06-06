OBITUARY: Richard Cherry

Richard Cherry, age 67 of Smyrna, Tennessee died at his home Wednesday, June 4, 2025, with his family by his side. He was a native of Greensburg, Indiana and was a son of the late Louella Craig Cherry and Bill Cherry who survives him. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Linda Cherry.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife of 33 years, Donna Cherry; a daughter, Linda Wesley (Seth) of Smyrna; grandsons, Mason and Henry Wesley; siblings, Tom Cherry (Nancy) and David Cherry (Tina); nieces and nephews, Jenny Burkhart (Ryan), Stephanie Volk (Doug), Jessica Cherry (Bart Cohen), Mike Cherry (Trina), Jeff Cherry (Stacie); and a host of other loving family and friends.
Richard graduated Middle Tennessee State University with a B.S in Mass Communication and attended World Outreach Church.
Visitation with the Cherry family will be Sunday, June 8, 2025, at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna from 5:00 until 9:00pm and again Monday from 10:00am until the funeral services beginning at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
An online guestbook for condolences is available for the Cherry family at www.woodfinchapel.com.
This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Smyrna.
This obituary was published by Obituaries provided free for the community.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!