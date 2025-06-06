OBITUARY: Richard Cherry

Richard Cherry, age 67 of Smyrna, Tennessee died at his home Wednesday, June 4, 2025, with his family by his side. He was a native of Greensburg, Indiana and was a son of the late Louella Craig Cherry and Bill Cherry who survives him. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Linda Cherry.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife of 33 years, Donna Cherry; a daughter, Linda Wesley (Seth) of Smyrna; grandsons, Mason and Henry Wesley; siblings, Tom Cherry (Nancy) and David Cherry (Tina); nieces and nephews, Jenny Burkhart (Ryan), Stephanie Volk (Doug), Jessica Cherry (Bart Cohen), Mike Cherry (Trina), Jeff Cherry (Stacie); and a host of other loving family and friends.

Richard graduated Middle Tennessee State University with a B.S in Mass Communication and attended World Outreach Church.

Visitation with the Cherry family will be Sunday, June 8, 2025, at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna from 5:00 until 9:00pm and again Monday from 10:00am until the funeral services beginning at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

