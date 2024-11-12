OBITUARY: Richard Carl Reichardt

Richard Carl Reichardt, age 81 of Chapel Hill passed away on Monday, November 11, 2024.

He was a native of Manitowoc, WI and was preceded in death by his daughter, Meline Reichardt and parents, Herbert Reichardt, and Norma Hoefner Reichardt.

Mr. Reichardt was a veteran of the United States Army and attended World Outreach Church. He had retired from Paulo Products in Murfreesboro.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Janet Helen Reichardt; children, Brodie Reichardt, and Tyler Reichardt and wife Heather; grandchild, Jonah Murray; stepchildren, Thomas Schultz and wife Lisa, Timothy Schultz and wife Michelle; step-grandchildren, Corey Schultz, Madeline Schultz, Joshua and Micah Schultz; brother, Eugene Reichardt and wife Angela.

A private family service will be held at a later date, Knollwood Cemetery, Manitowoc, WI. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email