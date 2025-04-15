OBITUARY: Richard C. Krueger

Richard C. Krueger, age 55, passed away March 25, 2025, at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, TN, surrounded by family and friends.

Richard was born on March 10, 1970, in Rockford, Illinois, and his family later moved to Marshfield, WI. Richard moved to Murfreesboro, TN to care for his biological father and became a long-time resident.

Before Richard became disabled, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards, spending time with family, friends, and his fur baby Speedy.

Richard is preceded in death by his biological father Bradley McClure of Murfreesboro, TN, mother Donna Krueger and adoptive father Steve Krueger of WI, and brother Ben Krueger, also of WI.

Richard is survived by a brother Joe Browne (Anne) of WI; uncle Bob McClure (Debbie); longtime friends Danny Nelson, Tim Reed, and Steve Grambow, all of Murfreesboro, TN; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephew and cousins in both Tennessee and Wisconsin.

The family would like to thank Woodbury Health and Rehab for their care, compassion and respect shown to Richard during his residency.

A private burial will take place at a later date to be determined by the family.