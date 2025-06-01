OBITUARY: Richard Barella Jr

Mr. Richard Barella Jr age 30 passed away at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis Tn.
There will be no services at this time.
Please keep the Barella family in your thoughts and prayers.
Arrangements entrusted to JC Hellum Funeral Home
107 Stokes St.
Lebanon, Tn 37087
(615) 444-4558
This obituary was published by J.C. Hellum Funeral Home – Murfreesboro.
Obituaries provided free for the community.
