Richard Anthony Karl, age 57, passed away on January 23, 2022 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

He was born in Flint, Michigan, and has lived in Rutherford County the past sixteen years.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Reyna and Helen Nippa Karl.

He is survived by his wife, Kelly Green Karl; son, Weston (Deanna) Karl; daughter, Coti Gallaher, Jessie (Troy) Williams, Katelyn Karl; sister, Brenda Jo Reyna; and grandsons, Wade, Waylon, Wheeler, and Maverick.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

