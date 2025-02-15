OBITUARY: Richard Allen Blackwell

Richard Allen Blackwell, 78, of Lavergne TN passed away February 2, 2025 at VA Tennessee Valley Health Care, in Nashville, TN. He was born in New Orleans. He is preceded in death by his wife Saundra Gayle Blackwell, his mother Josephine Valentine Blackwell, his father Morris Glen Blackwell, and his brother Glen Blackwell.

He was known by all as either the “Rajun Cajun” or “Paw Paw.” He never knew a stranger and never let anyone go without. He loved unconditionally and loved his country. He was a friend to all that knew him. He is remembered for his laughter, conversations, and the way he could still just eat one meal a day, his love for chocolate and his desire to care and shelter hurt box turtles. He was a recovering alcoholic of 42 years and loved helping others in sobriety. He loved spending time with his family and loved his adventures and pranks with his 3 grandboys. He was a hard-core New Orleans Saints and LSU fan. He loved to participate in Mardi Gras in his younger years with his wife. He was loved deeply by his family which whom he lived with after his wife passed.

He was proud to have served in the U.S. Marine Corp. from October 1964-September 1968 as Corporal E-4, in the Vietnam War with an Honorable Discharge in which he received National Defense Svcs Medal; Vietnamese Svcs Medal w/2*; Vietnamese Campaign Medal w/ 1960 Device; Aircrew Insignia w/3; Good Conduct Medal; and Air Medal w/10*.

Mr. Blackwell is survived by his loving daughter Delores Gayle Derr (Jonathan) of Lavergne, TN; grandchildren, Dallas Scott Cropper of Nashville, TN; Brett Alexander Derr (Aurora) of Smyrna, TN; and Zachary Andrew Derr of Lavergne, TN; and Kayla Jackson of Brownsville, TN; and niece Nicole Carvacho of Gallatin, TN.