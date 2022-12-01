OBITUARY: Richard Albert Schenck

Richard Albert Schenck of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, he was 85 years old.

He was born in Trenton, NJ to the late George and Josephine Schenck.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded by his wife, Nancy Schenck and son, Ricky Schenck.

He is survived by children, Robert (Angela) Schenck, Joseph Schenck, Gary (Janice) Schenck, Susan (Herman) Young, and Sandy Schenck; grandchildren, Clarissa Schenck, Maggie Schenck, Gavin Schenck, Reece Schenck, Talia Schenck, Herman Young, and Kevin Young; great-grandchild, Delilah Forrest; brother, Robert Schenck.

A memorial service for Richard will be held at a later date.

In honor of Richard, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/