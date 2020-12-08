Rhonda Trent “Mimi” of Murfreesboro, TN died Friday, December 4, 2020 at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, TN. She was a native of Detroit, MI and a daughter of the late Ronald and Margaret Racz Edmunds.

Survivors include a daughter, Rachael Ogletree and husband Jason; and a son, Ryan Trent, all of Murfreesboro; a grandson, Trent Ogletree; a brother, Mark Edmunds and wife Denice of Franklin; niece, Erin Bucher and husband Sherman of Franklin; cousin, Gloria Reo of Chelsea, MI; great nieces and nephews, Jackson, Macy, and Landon Bucher; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mrs. Trent’s greatest joy in life was her grandson. She loved her family and pets with her whole heart and she will be remembered for her laugh. She was a member of the Franklin Rotary Club where she was awarded Rotarian of the year and was a Paul Harris Fellow. She was also named Williamson County Business Woman of the Year. Rhonda retired in 2016 as an IT Healthcare Analyst.

Visitation will be 5:00 until 8:00pm Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro and burial will be in Novi, Michigan at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Mrs. Trent to the ASPCA or the Coffee County Humane Society and an online guestbook is available for the Trent family at www.woodfinchapel.com.