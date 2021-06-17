Rhonda Sheree Stinson, age 58 of Murfreesboro died June 16, 2021. She was a native of Nashville and was preceded in death by her father, Jim York. Mrs. Stinson worked for Community Health Systems and part time at Wal-Mart on Nolensville Road.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Royce Stinson; children, Charles Stinson, Taryne White and husband Joshua, Corey Stinson; grandchildren; Tazmin and Sebastian; mother, Anne York; brother, Barry York and wife Tiesa; sister, Terri Ellis and husband Dennis; brother, Brent York and wife Heather.

Visitation will be 2:00PM until funeral service at 6:00PM Monday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro. www.woodfinchapel.com