OBITUARY: Rhonda Lynn Petty Allen

Rhonda Lynn Petty Allen was welcomed into the loving arms of Jesus Christ on December 12, 2025. The beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend passed away at her home in Smyrna, Tennessee after an extended illness. A lifelong resident of Rutherford County, Rhonda was revered as a faithful Christian, leader of integrity, and tireless public servant whose charisma, grace, and tough-minded pragmatism strengthened the community she treasured for generations to come.

Born September 30, 1965, in LaVergne, Tennessee, Rhonda is the daughter of the late Larry W. Petty of Murfreesboro, Tennessee and Linda A. Bass also of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Rhonda is deeply loved by her husband, Mike Allen, sons Alex (Addie May) and Layne, and granddaughter, Gracelynn Mae Allen, of Smyrna, Tennessee. She is cherished by sisters, Cindy Petty Spann (Lee), Deb Petty Hickerson (Kevin), and Amanda Petty Gammel (Jesse) of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She is dearly remembered by sister-in-law, Beth Allen Lewis (Marc), and brother-in-law, Mark Allen (Ann), of Smyrna, Tennessee. She is held precious by nieces and nephews, Laura Savannah Jastre, Jay Foster, Hunter Foster (Maggie), Nate Lewis, Sara Lewis, Savannah Grace Wiggins, Abby Grace Gammel, Henry Gammel, and Amelia Gammel.

Rhonda began her public education at John Coleman Elementary and completed it at Smyrna High School, where the seeds of her enduring passion for education and leadership were planted. Her work ethic and intelligence were evident early on through a recurring Honor Roll status, Beta Club membership, and a 1983 Harry Kellogg Jr. Scholarship recipient. Rhonda’s leadership made a difference in her school as a member of the Gold Dust and Bulldog Bark staff and the Student Council.

Rhonda was deeply committed to and engaged in the lives of those near and dear to her heart. It was in high school that she met the love of her life, James Michael Allen. Mike and Rhonda were married on August 16, 1986, at the Smyrna First Baptist Church. They raised two beautiful sons, James Alexander Petty Allen and Michael Layne Petty Allen. Well-known for hosting frequent, large family gatherings, Rhonda served as the heart of the family and hosted its events lavishly. Mike and Rhonda were faithful and active members of the Hope Fellowship Church.

Their successful partnership grew a flourishing family business, Allen’s Air Care, and out of its abundance they reinvested generously in the community. The 2024 dedication of the Allen Field House at Smyrna Middle School bears witness to countless contributions of time, money, and resources given throughout Rutherford County, which includes the Junior Pro Football League.

Rhonda developed an executive level skillset through her professional roles throughout the healthcare industry in marketing and managed care. She was recognized on multiple occasions by company presidents for superior job performance at Rehability Corporation and outstanding leadership at Theraphysics. As a local realtor for ten years, she earned performance awards at Prudential Rowland, including Volunteer of the Year. Rhonda was known as a creative problem-solver, skilled negotiator, and outstanding communicator. She further excelled as a keen strategist in practical jokes.

The remarkable competence and skills she built in the corporate world served her well in local government roles. Moreover, it was in this arena that she realized her dream of becoming a true public servant. Walking in the footsteps of her father, a union representative, and inspired by the lessons of her civics teacher, Rhonda reflected, “Early on I fell in love with government run by and for the people.”

Rhonda was appointed to the Rutherford County Regional Planning Commission and served for 17 years. During her tenure she became Chair of the Budget and Search Committees and collaborated on key projects like the Rutherford County 20-year Comprehensive Plan and Major Thoroughfare Plan. Rhonda was elected to the Rutherford County Board of Commissioners for District 11 and served three terms across a span of twelve years, becoming a vital part of the county’s legislative body. During her tenure, she served on the Budget, Risk Management and Ethics Committees. As Chair of the Health and Education Committee, she oversaw the funding for operation of 50 schools and 6,000 employees. Her devout, stable leadership and actionable collaboration built six new schools and opened several major additions to existing schools. Rhonda’s success in strengthening education was very personal to her and will remain one of her most impactful and finest legacies. “You can get anywhere in life you want to go,” she would tell local school children, “sitting in that chair.”

As a Commissioner, Rhonda could always be counted on to do the right thing, regardless of the beliefs or actions of others. She was well-respected by everyone and known for her extensive preparation, pertinent questions, and pragmatic solution-orientation. Her compassion and strong moral compass also manifested in a variety of local endeavors, like the Smyrna Downtown Revitalization Project, Thurman Francis Arts Academy PTO Presidency, Motlow College Foundation Board of Trustees, and United Way of South Central Tennessee.

Rhonda’s charismatic presence was infectious. Her playful optimism, wicked sense of humor, and fun-loving spirit could light up a room. She intentionally championed the lives of each person blessed to be in her circle of influence. She strove to be courteous, kind, and decent. Her Christian faith was authentic and foundational to her life. Rhonda exuded a peace-filled happiness while sharing her faith, delighting to bear witness through personal story and spiritual guidance. The brilliant, dynamic light of her life will inspire and guide future generations to love their neighbor. Rhonda Lynn Petty Allen was one in a million.

Services will be held Saturday, December 20, 2025, at Life Point Church in Smyrna, Tennessee. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am with a Memorial Service following at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Second Harvest Food Bank, United Way, Nashville Rescue Mission, or the charity of your choice.

