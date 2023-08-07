OBITUARY: Rhonda Kay Carlyle

Rhonda Kay Carlyle, age 61, passed away July 30, 2023 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

She was born in London, KY and a resident of Rutherford County. She worked as the receiving clerk with Walmart.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Claude Baker.

She is survived by her husband, Timothy Royce Carlyle, mother, Geraldine Baker; daughter, Kayla Marie Carlyle; brothers, Terry Baker, Tracey Baker; and sister, Sandi Napier.

No service is planned at this time.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

