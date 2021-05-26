Rhonda Corter, age 55 of LaVergne, TN passed away on May 24, 2021. She was born in Nashville, TN to the late Billy and Margaret Parker Wallace. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Victor Wallace.

Mrs. Corter is survived by her husband, Charlie Corter; daughter, Jennifer Leann Corter and fiancé Dalton Pryor; and brothers, Billy Wallace, Jr. and Dave Wallace.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, May 27, 2021 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be Friday, May 28, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Bro. Steve Marcum officiating. Burial will follow at Mapleview Cemetery.