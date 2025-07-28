OBITUARY: Rev. Thomas Larry Helton

Rev. Thomas Larry Helton, 85, retired local pastor and native of Murfreesboro, passed away on Saturday, July 26th, 2025 at Southern Hills Medical Center.

Born April 9, 1940, in Nashville, Tennessee, he was the son of the late John Clifford Helton and the late Jennie Lawrence Delbridge Helton (adoptive parents) of Murfreesboro and the late Myrtle Davenport Claar (biological mother) of Cannon County and Orlando Florida, with whom he was reunited in 1994.

He graduated in 1958 from Murfreesboro Central High School. He was called to the ministry in 1969 and received his undergraduate degree from Middle Tennessee State University in 1972. He received his Masters of Divinity in 1975 from Vanderbilt University. He was an ordained minister of the United Methodist Church from 1970-1983. He joined the Assembly of God in 1983 and served as a minister for several years. In later life he attended both Middle Tennessee Baptist Church and then the Una Church of Christ.

He is survived by his wife, Regina Bass Helton of Antioch, Tennessee; son, T. Michael (Melissa) Helton, M.D. of College Grove, Tennessee; granddaughters Jaclyn (Joseph Scoggins) Helton of Lake Junaluska, North Carolina; Margaret “Meg” Helton of Wilmore, Kentucky; Meredith Helton of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Eliza Helton of Antwerp, Belgium; great grandson, Rowan Helton Bailey of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; sister, Linda Walleker of Winter Park, Florida; brother, John Hornbeek (Nancy) of Orlando, Florida; brother, Glenn (Judy) Hornbeek of Naples, Florida; sister-in-law, Rosetta Bass of Nashville, Tennessee and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Sharon (Leonard) Liming of Florida and his mother-in-law Annie Bell Williams Bass of Nashville, Tennessee.

Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, July 30, at 10 am at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee with Brother Tony Hutson officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery. The Family will visit with friends on Tuesday, July 29, 2025 from 3 pm-8 pm at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be extended at www.jenningsandayers.com.

The active pallbearers will be future grandson-in-law, Curtis Michael Gray II, and family friends, Darren Dobbins, Adam Fuller, Lance Phillips, Chris Stovenour and P. Michael Tansil.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422. www.jenningsandayers.com

