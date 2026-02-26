Rev. Luella Rose Loveless, a devoted servant of God and an inspiring beacon of faith, was ushered into eternal rest on February 22, 2026, in Peru, Illinois. Born on July 5, 1941, in Broughton, Illinois, Luella was a cherished daughter of John Henry and Mamie May Trout, who have preceded her in death along with her grandparents and four beloved brothers: James, George, Charles, and Jon Franklin Trout, as well as three sisters: Martha Trout Brittingham, Mary Lou Trout Lance, and Betty Trout Worple.

From the tender age of nine, Luella’s journey in the ministry began, marking the onset of an extraordinary lifetime devoted to pastoral care and spiritual guidance. Her passion for service led her to shepherd various congregations, including LaSalle, Oglesby, Bellevue, Pekin, River of Life, and the Warriors and Training Ministry in Ottawa since 2001. Over the decades, Reverend Loveless has touched the lives of thousands, embodying the very essence of compassion and unwavering support, always ready to lend her heart to those in need.

Beyond her remarkable career, Luella was profoundly proud of her family, holding them close to her heart. She leaves behind two sons: Oscar Dempsey Loveless of Columbia, Tennessee, and Reverend Olin David Loveless of Ottawa, Illinois; a devoted daughter, Debra Lou Loveless of Tucson, Arizona; two sisters, Beverly (Wayman) Thompson of Mountain Grove, Missouri, and Patsy Jo (Bill) Kresal of Huntley, Illinois; along with a vibrant legacy of eight grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. Each of these loved ones undoubtedly holds an indelible place in her heart and recollections.

Rev. Luella Rose Loveless will be remembered not only for her eloquent sermons and ministry work but for her unparalleled ability to foster connection and love, offering solace and strength through her faith. Her impact on her community and family will resonate through the lives she has touched, a true testament to her spirit and devotion. May her memory forever inspire and echo in the hearts of those who had the privilege to know her.

This obituary was published by Sensible Funerals & Cremation.

