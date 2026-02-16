OBITUARY: Reuben C. Haynes

Reuben C. Haynes, age 79, passed away February 11, 2026 at NHC of Murfreesboro. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Reuben was a lifelong member of Cedar Grove United Methodist Church and retired farmer and roofer.

Reuben was preceded in death by his parents, Alex Haynes and Dora Blye Haynes; brothers, Wayne Haynes and John Haynes; and sisters, Gwenelyn Haynes, Ester Lane, Peggy Pucket, Willie Ivie.

He is survived by his brother, George Haynes; and lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews.

No service is planned at this time.

The family would like to thank NHC and Caris Hospice for their loving care.

