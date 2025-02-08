OBITUARY: Retired Admiral Dr. John Todd

Retired Admiral Dr. John “Jack” Todd, age 96, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2025. He was born in Richmond, Kentucky on February 15, 1928 to the late Hugh C. and Rosalie Todd. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 75 years, Marilee Ditmer Todd; son, Stephen Todd; and sisters, Bea Pritchard and Jean Jenkins.

He is survived by his daughters, Amy Shepherd and her husband Craig, Elaine Hunt and her husband Rick; eight grandchildren; seven grandchildren in love; fifteen great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends.

John was a long-time member of Bradley’s Creek Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. He was in the Commissioned Corps of the United States Public Health Service, assigned to the Indian Health Service where he served for 24 years in several different geographic locations (Arizona, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Maryland) and was promoted to Assistant Surgeon General (Navy equivalent to Rear Admiral) in 1977. He was dedicated to the field of environmental health and comprehensive health care administration and enjoyed working with American Indians and Alaska Natives.

He enjoyed so many things throughout his life, fishing, antiquing, woodworking and so much more. His generosity, laughter, and stories about the adventurous life he lived will be remembered and shared for years to come. Above all John was a man of God, family, and country. He took great pride in being a patriotic American. Everyone that knew him knew he bled red, white and blue. The most important aspect of his life was his relationship with Jesus Christ. At the age of 8 he gave his heart and life to Jesus and his faith spoke volumes as he spent his entire life serving and loving his Savior and telling of his deep love for Jesus. He led several mission trips to other countries and enjoyed serving others. John’s favorite bible verse was, “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever”, Hebrews 13:8.

John had a special relationship with each of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Laughter, love and fun memories of time spent as a family was a strong bond. The love of his life, his sweetheart Marilee went home to Jesus 7 weeks ago on their 75th wedding anniversary and he was heartbroken. He is now worshipping in the presence of King Jesus and holding his sweetheart Marilee’s hand for all eternity while singing Victory in Jesus.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, February 15, 2025 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 11:00-1:00 PM. Funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM with military honors. Burial will follow at Bradley’s Creek Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff at Adams Place Assisted Living and Continuing Care, Adoration Hospice, and Honey Hill Home Care specifically Stacy and Deanna for their wonderful love and care.

Memorial donations may be made to Adoration Hospice or charity of your choice.