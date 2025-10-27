OBITUARY: Renada Russell

Renada Russell, age 64 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died Friday, October 24, 2025, at home surrounded by her family. A loving wife and mother, she was a native of Nashville, Tennessee and a daughter of the late William and Wilma Meador McMillan. She was also preceded by her son, Jessie Aaron Russell and a brother, William Oal McMillan.

Survivors include her husband of 42 years, Todd Russell; a daughter, Stephanie Lamay; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Visitation with the Russell family will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel on Saturday, November 1, 2025, from 12:00pm until the time of funeral services beginning at 2:00pm. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Renada may be made to PAWS of Rutherford County, 285 John R Rice Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 and an online guestbook is available for the Russell family at www.woodfinchapel.com.