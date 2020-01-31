Rena Lou Montgomery, age 68, of Smyrna, TN, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 30, 2020. A native of Warsaw, NY, she was the daughter of the late Myron and Elizabeth Ferrell Bannister. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Kellie Lynn Montgomery; and sister, Myra “Joanie” Eccles.

Funeral services will be Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. at Springhouse Worship and Arts Center in Smyrna. Pastor Bruce Coble will officiate. A graveside service will be Sunday, February 2, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Gary Lynn Montgomery; children, Joseph Richard Montgomery and his wife Dawn of Nolensville, TN, and Kathryn Denise Emerton and her husband Tony of LaVergne, TN; grandchildren, Ryan Montgomery and his wife Brittany, Cody Emerton, Jasper Emerton, and Savanna Emerton; brothers, Edward Bannister and his wife Lolly of Iowa, Michael Bannister of Smyrna, Myron Bannister Jr. and his wife Melissa of LaVergne, and James Bannister and his wife Donna of LaVergne; along with much loving extended family.

Rena was a member of Springhouse Worship and Arts Center. She was a 1969 graduate of Smyrna High School. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.

Ryan Montgomery, Cody Emerton, Jasper Emerton, Zachary Bannister, Jeffrey Bannister, and Tony Emerton will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials in memory of Mrs. Montgomery can be made to the Murfreesboro Alive Hospice.

Visitation will be Saturday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., February 1, 2020, at Springhouse Worship and Arts Center.

An online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com

615-459-3254