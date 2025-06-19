OBITUARY: Regina Mae Ochs

Regina M. Ochs, age 85, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter Shelby in Murfreesboro, TN on June 8, 2025.

She was born June 10, 1940 in Columbus, OH, and she was retired from Mr. Carmel Hospital in Columbus, OH. She always looked forward to spending time in Tennessee with family and visiting the mountains.

Regina is preceded in death by her parents: Floyd and Bertie Harlan; brothers Bub (Floyd Jr.), Delbert, Jack and Kenny. Her husband Charles Ochs, stepdaughter Christine Ochs, and stepson Bill Ochs.

She is survived by her children: daughter Shelby (Bob) Salyer, son John Hobbs; stepchildren Kim (Jay) Lacey, Collen Ochs and Mark (Sheila) Ochs.

She is also survived by her sister Lillian Phelps, one granddaughter Crystal Walker, one great-grandson Ethan Walker, two great granddaughters Kelsey Ochs and Faith Ochs, and several nieces and nephews.

We would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Alive Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion during this difficult time.