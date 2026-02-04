Wednesday, February 4, 2026
OBITUARY: Rebecca Sue "Becky" Foster



Michael Carpenter


Rebecca Sue “Becky” Foster, age 87 of La Vergne died Sunday February 1, 2026. She was a native of Ashland City and was preceded in death by her parents, Paul H. Hiland, Sr. and Addie Edene Yates Hiland; her daughter, Melissa White, and son, James Glover; her husband Larry Foster.

Mrs. Foster was a member of Southside Church of Christ and had worked for Coast Company in La Vergne for many years.

She is survived by her son, Stanley Glover and sister, Sister; Faye Painter.

Visitation will be Friday February 6th 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be  at 1:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

