OBITUARY: Rebecca Markert

Rebecca Markert was called home to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ surrounded by her family on December 3, 2025, at 77 years of age.

Born Rebecca Anne Wright to the parents of Bette and William H. Wright on February 25, 1948 in Radford, Virginia. She is preceded in death by her father William H. Wright, and brother William H. Wright Jr.

Rebecca is survived by her husband Jerry Markert; mother, Bette Wright; brother, Dr. Todd Wright (Colleen); son, Jason Wickline; daughter Genevieve Tidwell (Josh); grandson, Kyle Wickline; stepdaughter, Melissa Markert Wright (Allen); granddaughter, Taylor Matthews (Bryant); and sister-in-law, Sandy Wright.

Rebecca was a woman of faith, creativity, and generosity. She loved baking breads and sweets, often adapting recipes and sharing her creations as gifts with family and friends. She also found joy in sewing and quilting, creating beautiful quilts for loved ones and for patients in the ICU at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.

Rebecca’s home church was Grace Episcopal Church in Radford, Virginia, where she founded a youth choir and served on the altar guild. She later continued her devoted service at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Nashville, and served as a choir member, President of the Church Periodical Club, and Treasurer. Through the Church Periodical Club, she supported Episcopal dioceses around the world. Rebecca also spent many years volunteering her time at This-N-That Thrift Store

Rebecca was also a devoted member of the Daughters of the King, reflecting her lifelong commitment to Christ through prayer and service. She was deeply loved by her family and friends, touched countless lives, and will be remembered for her kindness, faith, and generosity.

Services will be held at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 615 6th Avenue S. Nashville, TN on Saturday, January 10, 2026. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of a memorial service beginning at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Rebecca’s favorite groups:

Church Periodical Club

Nashville Cat Rescue

