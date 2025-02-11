OBITUARY: Rebecca M. Comer

Rebecca M. Comer, age 81 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2025. A native of Bedford County, she was the daughter of the late Charles I. Burrow, Sr. and Mary Lou Fowler Burrow. Mrs. Comer was also preceded in death by her husband Albert A. Comer, and a sister, Betty Trent, and a brother, Charles Burrow, Jr.

Mrs. Comer is survived by her sons, Carlos Wayne Comer and his wife Kathleen and Gary B. Comer, Sr. all of Murfreesboro, TN; brother, Alfred Burrow of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Gary B. Comer, Jr. and his wife Krissy Hurley of Mt. Juliet, TN, and Shay Comer Sims and her husband James Wesley of Woodlawn, TN; great-grandchildren, Kristyna Sims, Taylor Sims, Elizabeth Sims, Ryker Comer and Scarlett Comer; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Friday, February 14, 2025, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday following the visitation with Pastor Shawn Starbuck officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Mrs. Comer attended Christian Life Church and was the former owner and operator along with her husband of Comer Construction, Mid-State Swimming Pool Company, and Comer Properties.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alive Hospice in memory of Mrs. Comer.

