OBITUARY: Rebecca Lynn McLaughlin

Rebecca Lynn McLaughlin, a passionate and devoted mother, wife, and friend, tragically left this world on November 13, 2025, at the tender age of 30. Born on March 5, 1995, in Henderson, Tennessee, Rebecca’s journey through life was marked by laughter, creativity, and a profound sense of justice.

Rebecca was the beloved daughter of Tina Schucker. As a teen and young adult, her artistic talents flourished, leading her to develop a lifelong passion for theater, painting, drawing, and crafts. Her creativity was matched only by her wit and sense of humor, which brought joy to everyone around her.

Rebecca was a devoted wife to Ethan Charles McLaughlin, and together they built a loving home for their son, Rowan McLaughlin. Her family was her pride and joy, and she poured her heart and soul into being a nurturing mother and a supportive partner. The light of her life was her son, whom she cherished deeply and supported in every endeavor.

In addition to her role as a wife and mother, Rebecca was an active member of the Murfreesboro Little Theater, where her love for performance and the arts shone brightly. Her contributions to the community were significant, as she brought her passion for theater to life, inspiring those around her with her talent and commitment.

Rebecca is survived by her loving husband, Ethan, and their precious son, Rowan, as well as her devoted mother Tina Schucker and father Robert Schucker. She leaves behind her sister Beth Avila and her brother Nathan Schucker, along with her beloved grandmother Susan Easley and many cherished family members and friends who will miss her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Sonny Easley, who was undoubtedly waiting to greet her with open arms. The impact Rebecca had on those who knew her is immeasurable; her laugh, her kindness, and her strength will live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to call her a loved one.

A visitation will be held on November 21, 2025, at 5:00 PM, where family and friends will gather to honor Rebecca’s life and the incredible legacy she leaves behind. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests your consideration of a donation to the Murfreesboro Little Theater or the American Library Association.

In memory of Becca, let us carry forward her spirit of creativity, her sense of justice, and her unwavering love for family. May we all strive to embody the light she brought into this world, one laugh and one act of kindness at a time. Rest in peace, dear Becca. You will be forever missed and always remembered.