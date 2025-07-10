OBITUARY: Rebecca Lynn Beachboard

Rebecca Lynn Beachboard, age 55, passed away on June 25, 2025, in Lascassas, Tennessee.

Born on September 27, 1969 in Royal Oak, Michigan, Rebecca — known affectionately as Becky—was a proud graduate of Dickson County High School, Class of 1987. Her life was marked by a deep appreciation for the natural world and a passion for travel. Whether exploring new places or simply enjoying the serenity of nature, Becky found joy and peace in the world around her.

She is lovingly remembered by her devoted husband, David Beachboard; her loving mother, Janice Mumford; her brother, Craig Neeley and his wife Kami; and numerous family and friends. Becky was preceded in death by her father, Charles Neeley, and her beloved dogs, Jake, Victor, and Dixie.

May her memory bring comfort to those who knew and loved her.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

