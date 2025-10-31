OBITUARY: Rebecca Joyce Shires (Becky) Bennett

Rebecca Joyce Shires (Becky) Bennett was born on June 8, 1934. She was a lifelong resident of Murfreesboro, and a 1952 graduate of Central High School. While raising three young children in the 1960’s she earned a bachelor’s degree, and later, advanced degrees from Middle Tennessee State University. She taught school at McFadden Elementary School and remained there her entire teaching career for over 30 years.

She is survived by a son Stan Bennett (Dinah) of Murfreesboro, a daughter, Tamera Phillips (Norman) of Elizabeth City, NC, five grandchildren, Caleb Phillips, Ben Bennett (Petra), Rebecca Phillips, Eleise Michael, and Addie Bennett, and one great grandchild, Toby Bennett. She is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Jim Bennett, and son, Cery Bennett.

Becky was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ. In later years she also attended First Church of the Nazarene, in East Nashville, with her family. She enjoyed Sunday mornings with the First Church “Victory” Sunday School class, and Sunday afternoons with the family when not at her “place at the beach,” where she loved to go with husband Jim, and her friends, for so many years.

Becky lived a long, fruitful, and active 91 years and never gave up her independence. She was loved and admired by many. Becky passed peacefully after a brief illness in Panama City Beach, Florida with her children around her.

Pallbearers will be Norman Phillips, Caleb Phillips, Jack Galloway, Jr., Rick Mansfield, Ben Bennett, Stan Bennett.

Visitation will be at the Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Murfreesboro, on Sunday, November 2, 2025 from 12:30 to 2:30 PM. There will a graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery at 3:00 PM, led by Rev. Jack Galloway. www.woodfinchapel.com