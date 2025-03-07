OBITUARY: Rebecca Jean Jones

Rebecca Jean Jones, age 72, passed away March 6, 2025 at her residence.

She was a native of Ballground, GA and lived in Murfreesboro most of her life. Rebecca attended Apostolic Ark Church.

Rebecca was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Billy Andrews and Doris Eloise Kirby Andrews; and brother, Gregory Andrews.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Haven Jones; sons, Keith (Carla) Murphy of Bowling Green, Todd (Sharna) Jones of Elkton, KY; daughters, Denise (Brandon) Dunn of Elkton, KY, Angela (Greg) Faulk of Woodbury; sister, Gail Ford of Owensboro, KY; grandchildren, Amber (Ethan) Bevis, Dylan Smith, Dakotah Jones, Clay (Makenzie) Murphy, Michael Jones, Dalton Smith, Jake (Rosa) Faulk, Corbin Murphy, Jesse Dunn; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Saturday, March 8, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. The chapel service will be at 2:00 PM on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Coleman Cemetery, with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

