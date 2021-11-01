Rebecca Jane Mangrum, age 54, passed away at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford on October 30, 2021.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Rebecca worked as a manager at Huddle House.

Rebecca was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Hazel; and stepbrother, Jamie Daniel.

She is survived by her husband, Andrew Mangrum; father, Charles Hazel; sons, Rocky Hazel Sr., Rocky Hazel Jr., and C. J. Mangrum; daughter, Abby Hazel; stepbrother, Troy Daniel; sisters, Marie McCoy, JoAnn Ashford, Brenda Ashford, Victoria Roden, Linda Lyon, and Michelle Brown.

Visitation with the family will be 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Friday, November 5, 2021, at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation. A chapel service will be 1:00 PM Friday, November 5, 2021, at Jennings & Ayers with Dwight Smitty officiating.

