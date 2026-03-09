Rebecca “Becky” Imogene Porter, age 86, of Bell Buckle, TN, passed from this life peacefully on Friday, March 6, 2026, at her home surrounded by loved ones.

She was born in Pawnee, Oklahoma, on March 30, 1939, to the late Claud and Nora Borden Hooper. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Betty Dacy and Christine Hardy; her brother, Bobby Hooper; and her son in law, Bob Sauerwine.

Becky was formerly the wife of a USAF veteran, and during those years she lived abroad in Holland and throughout the United States, including Arizona, North Carolina, and Alaska, before returning to her home state of Oklahoma in 1974. She raised three daughters-Debra Kay Sauerwine of Oklahoma City, OK; Sandra Sue Graham of Hendersonville, TN; and Sharon Marie Hahn of Yukon, OK-and she was immensely proud of each of them. She worked in retail in Enid, OK, and in 1992 moved to Bell Buckle, TN, where she married her high school sweetheart, Walter Porter who is a USAF veteran. Together they shared 33 wonderful years filled with travel, family, friends, and the joys of retirement. Walter has said many times, “Becky has been good to me and good for me.”

Becky loved her family, her flowers, and playing games. She was famously competitive and especially delighted in playing canasta and beating her grandchildren at a family favorite card game “pitch.” Her smile and laugh were infectious, lighting up any room she entered. In her younger years she loved spending time in the sun at a good fishing pond. She also enjoyed doing puzzles, baking, and watching hummingbirds. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church.

She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Walter Porter; her daughters, Debbie Sauerwine, Sandy (Philip) Graham, and Sherry (John) Hahn; her stepson, David (Chris) Porter; her grandchildren, Ben Porter, Cory Graham, Dylan Hahn, Garrett Hahn, and Jordan Hahn; and her sister, Shirley Cook.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2026, in the chapel of Doak Howell Funeral Home with Pastor Loyd Warren officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 1:00 p.m.

She will be transported back to her home state of Oklahoma, where a second service and burial will take place at Chapel Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens.

In lieu flowers, Memorial donations may be made to either the Bible & Literature Missionary Foundation, 2101 US-231, Shelbyville, TN 37160 or to the Aveanna Hospice Foundation, 750 S. Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130, in memory of Rebecca Imogene Porter.

Doak-Howell Funeral home is serving the family.

