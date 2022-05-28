Rebecah Ann “Peggy” Vance Wilson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, she was 92 years old.

She was born in Cannon County, TN to the late James H. Vance and Elizabeth Jones Vance.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, John Wilson, Jr., daughter, Lori Wilson; and 11 siblings.

Mrs. Wilson is survived by her children, Lydia Wilson and Mike Wilson and wife Deborah; grandchildren, Chad Wilson, Stephanie Potter and husband Jon, and John Wilson and wife Emily; and 5 great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, June 1, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM with Wayne Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Coleman Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Wilson’s memory to Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro, 1629 Williams Dr., Murfreesboro, TN 37129.

