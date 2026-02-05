Thursday, February 5, 2026
OBITUARY: Reba Pearl Thomas

Michael Carpenter
Reba Pearl Thomas Obit

Reba Pearl Thomas, age 89 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 1, 2026.

She was born on March 11, 1936, in Goinsville, TN to the late Bill and Goldie Bennett.

She is survived by her sons, Ricky (Barbara) Givens; Randy Sr (Cheryl) Givens; granddaughters, Misty Givens; Tiffany Givens; grandsons, Randy Givens Jr; Charlie Givens; Justin Givens; Greg (Brandi) Warrick; Chris (Mandy) Warrick; great grandchildren, Sierra; Kierra; Issac; Chloe; Kaylie; Madelyn; McKenzie; Serenity; Millie; Cole; McKee; Skylar; Haiden; great great grandchildren, Aiyla and Avea.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, February 6, 2026 at 12pm at Riverside Cemetery in Woodbury, TN.

Murfreesboro Funeral Home is honored to serve the Thomas family.

This obituary was published by Murfreesboro Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

