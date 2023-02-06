OBITUARY: Reba Geraldine Overstreet Copeland

Reba Geraldine Overstreet Copeland, age 98, of Murfreesboro TN, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023, at NHC Murfreesboro.

Geraldine was born December 28, 1924, in Sandy, TN, to Estell Claude and Minerva Asberene Kennedy Overstreet.

She was one of 14 children – altogether, 7 sisters and 7 brothers. She attended Davidson Elementary and Wilder Junior High in Fentress County. While in Junior High School, she played basketball as a forward and helped her team win two county tournaments.

In December 1942, she married Roy Mitchell Copeland and moved to the Davidson Mining Camp. In 1943, they welcomed their first son, Bobby Roy Copeland. In 1955, they welcomed their second son, Thomas Mitchell Copeland.

Geraldine took pride in cleaning houses for others. She was a loyal Braves fan, loved watching cooking shows, Blue Bloods, and Wheel of Fortune, was an expert gardener and cook, and was an avid Andy Griffith Show fan. Family is what brought her most joy and she never forgot anyone’s birthday – she regularly gave $1 for each year of her loved one’s age on their birthday.

She was preceded in death by her sons, Bobby & Tommy, as well as 12 of her siblings, including her twin sister, Wiladean Overstreet Hall.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Sue Freeman Copeland, granddaughter Laura Vaughan, grandson Larry Porter, and grandson Chris Copeland and his wife, Jenny, and her great-grandchildren Christie Vaughan, Shane Vaughan, Sydney Copeland, and Callie Copeland.

Her family wishes to thank the staff at NHC Murfreesboro for the care and support they provided for her, as well as Caris Hospice. They also want to express their appreciation and love for her special roommate and friend, Ms. Helen Harris.

Graveside service will be 11 am Saturday, February 11th, at Evergreen Cemetery with the Rev David Cates officiating.

