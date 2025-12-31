OBITUARY: Reba Carol Grimes Adams

Reba Carol Grimes Adams, age 77 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Monday, December 29, 2025. A native of Rutherford County, TN, she was the daughter of the late Jesse Frank Grimes and Lula Faye Carter Grimes. Reba was also preceded in death by her twin sister, Rita Neil Grimes Worley.

Reba is survived by her husband of 58 years, William L. “Rick” Adams; daughter, Tammy Patterson and her husband Robert of Murfreesboro, TN; sons, Michael Adams and his wife Jill of Bell Buckle, TN, Curtis Adams and his wife Ashley of Murfreesboro, TN, and Tyler Adams of Antioch, TN; grandchildren, Hayleigh and Logan Holt of Bell Buckle, TN, Dylan Patterson and Hannah Josey of Murfreesboro, TN, Braydan and Chelsea Adams of Murfreesboro, TN, Ethan Patterson of Murfreesboro, TN, Macy Adams of Murfreesboro, TN, Jesson and Allison Adams of Murfreesboro, TN, Jasper Adams of Bell Buckle, TN, Brittain and Hannah Seabaugh of Shelbyville, TN, Brandon and Zoe Seabaugh of Dowelltown, TN, Hunter Atnip of Smithville, TN, Jonnathon, Nicky, Lil-Brandon, Jack Adams and Dalia Adams of Bell Buckle, TN; sister, Sharon Brown and husband L. C. of Murfreesboro, TN; nephew, Brian Worley and his wife LeeAnn of Murfreesboro, TN; niece, Crystal Andrews and her husband Mark of Murfreesboro, TN; bonus daughter, JoAnne Jernigan Robichaud of Readyville, TN; and long time family friend, Wanda Ewell of Christiana, TN.

Visitation with the family will be held from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Friday, January 2, 2026, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, January 3, 2026, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Bro. Jimmy Carver officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasantview Cemetery on Bradyville Pike, Murfreesboro, TN. Pallbearers will be Dylan Patterson, Logan Holt, Jesson Adams, Braydan Adams, Ethan Patterson, and Jasper Adams. Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Patterson, Brian Worley, L. C. Brown, and Gary Roden.

Reba was a member of the Rock Hill Church of Christ, a 1967 graduate of Central High School and Murfreesboro University of Beauty. She was also a contractor and driver for the Rutherford County Schools as a school bus owner and operator, and director of the Tennessee Youth Baseball Association (T. Y. B. A.) for over 30 years. Her grandchildren were her life, she enjoyed watching each one play baseball and softball. Reba attended all school events they had and loved watching each one grow up into adults they are today. She was a very proud Granny.

An online guestbook for the Adams family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.