Reathia Esther Boyce, beloved Mother, Nanna, and friend passed away on May 14, 2026, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Known to those who loved her simply as “Rea,” she was 63 years old and carried with her a life defined by faith, hard work, and an unwavering devotion to her family.

Born December 20, 1962, Reathia graduated from McGavock High School and went on to study at Middle Tennessee State University. She built a career she was proud of, serving as an Office Assistant at Ascension Saint Thomas Medical Partners for nine and a half years – a role that reflected her natural gifts for organization, attention to detail, and caring for others.

Those who knew Reathia knew that her son Daniel was her greatest blessing and her deepest joy. Being his mother was not simply a role she filled – it was the calling she cherished most. That same warmth extended to her grandchildren, her close friends, and everyone fortunate enough to be in her circle. She was intuitive, selfless, and deeply insightful – the kind of person who noticed what others missed and gave more than she ever asked for in return.

Reathia’s faith in the Lord was the foundation beneath everything she did. She found beauty in the everyday – in a well-kept garden, a thoughtfully decorated home, a good trip, and the simple pleasure of shopping. She approached life with intention and grace.

She is survived by her son, Daniel Ryan Souviron, and daughter-in-law Emily Nicole Souviron; her grandsons, Blake Ryan Souviron and Nathan Everett Souviron; and her sister, Alma Judkins. She was preceded in death by her father, Luther Caldwell Judkins; her mother, Martha Claudette Whitson Judkins; and her sister, Dolly Judkins.

A Memorial Service in her honor will be held on Friday, May 22, 2026, from 3:00–5:00 PM at One Church Calvary, 431 DeJarnette Lane, Murfreesboro, Tennessee. All who loved her are welcome.

Reathia leaves behind a legacy of love, hard work, and faithful devotion – a life well lived and a heart that will never be forgotten.

“Her heart belonged first and always to her son – her proudest achievement and her greatest treasure.”

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Smith Family Funeral & Crematory Services, LLC – Murfreesboro.

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