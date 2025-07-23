OBITUARY: Razzie Oxsher

Mrs. Razzie Lee Butler Cothran Oxsher, age 89, passed away peacefully at home Friday, July 18, 2025 surrounded by her loving family, leaving behind a legacy of love, creativity, and music that will forever echo in the hearts of those who knew her.

A native of Tennessee, Razzie lived a life marked by devotion to her family and a deep passion for her church home, Franklin Road Baptist Church, and the arts. She was a gifted musician, known for her talent on the guitar and steel guitar, and her love of music was a thread woven through every chapter of her life. In addition to her musical gifts, Razzie was an amateur artist, expressing herself with a creative spirit that inspired those around her.

Her warmth, creativity, love for the lord and musical spirit will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. In the hearts of her family, Razzie’s memory will continue to live on — in every note played, every brushstroke painted, and every story told of her remarkable life.

Razzie was a loving and dedicated mother, survived by her daughter, Debbie Fields and her husband Gilbert, and her son, Michael E. Cothran and his wife Della. Her legacy continues through her beloved grandchildren: Rusty Barnett and his wife Jenni, Rebecca Fields Santin, William Fields, Nathan Fields and his wife Jackie, and Michael W. Cothran and his wife Renee. She was a proud great-grandmother to Boone, Secilia, Jake, Natalie, Julie, Catherine, Morgan, and Olivia, and a cherished great-great-grandmother to Alex, whose arrival brought her great joy. Razzie was preceded in death by her two husbands, Eugene Cothran and Charles Oxsher, whom she loved and remembered fondly throughout her life; a daughter, Connie Cothran; as well as many siblings.

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, July 23, 2025 from 3:00pm until 7:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will take place Thursday, July 24, 2025 at 1:00pm at Cross Bridges Baptist Church Cemetery, Mt Pleasant, TN. Rev. Mike Norris will officiate.