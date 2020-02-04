Raymond E. Mummel, age 84 of LaVergne, died Sunday, February 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was a native of Mode, Illinois and a son of the late Harold and Velma Mummel. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Edward and Duward Mummel.

Survivors include his loving wife of 65 years, Edith Mummel; sons, Ronnie Mummel and wife Patsy of Murfreesboro and Donnie Mummel of Smyrna; a brother, Larry Mummel of Mode, Illinois; grandchildren, Ronald Mummel, Kevin Mummel and wife Marsha, Brandon Mummel and wife Sonya, Elizabeth, Brittany, Crystal, Justin and Jeremy Mummel, and Joshua McCormick and wife Becca; eighteen great grandchildren and seven great great grandchildren, and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mr. Mummel was a United States Air Force Veteran and retired from J & M Home Supply in LaVergne.

Visitation will be 4:00 until 8:00 pm Thursday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Friday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Scott Eggleston officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at 1:00 pm in Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens. An online guestbook is available for the Mummel family at www.woodfinchapel.com.