Ray “Tony” Henderson, 56, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Born in Nashville, he resided in LaVergne for most of his life. He took pride working for the City of LaVergne and then the State of Tennessee as a Codes Officer for many years. Tony enjoyed playing drums, fishing, and decorating for the holidays.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother; two aunts; and an uncle.

Tony is survived by his daughters, Kristin Tanksley and husband Steven, and Sara Lomax and husband Jackson; two grandchildren; mother of his children and the love of his life, Janet Thornburg Henderson; mother, Martha Loretta Elrod; sisters, Jeanette Waggoner, Tina (Teddy) Raney, Vickie Beach, and Patty Stevens; brother, Jack (Lea) Matney; aunt, Janice Waggoner: two uncles, Joe Matney and Randall Matney; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Lighthouse Christian Fellowship. The memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. with Kevin Thomas officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made directly to the family.