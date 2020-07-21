Raymond L. Blaisdell, age 100 of Smyrna died Friday July 17, 2020. He was a native of Idaho and was preceded in death by his parents, James William Blaisdell and Ann Iona Bingham; wife, Frances Blaisdell; son, Kieth Leon Blasidell; grandson, Richard Bogue; two great-grandchildren.

Mr. Blaisdell was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Gregory Mill Ward. He was a veteran of United States Army during World War II, and a retired Mathematics Teacher.

Mr. Blasidell is survived by his son, David Blaisdell and wife Cindy of Utah; daughter, Carol Bogue and husband Gerry of Washington; daughter-in-law, Tauna Blaisdell of Smyrna; grandchildren, Leon Blaisdell and wife Lynne of Nashville, Matthew Blaisdell of Washington, Gail Stroup and husband Jacob of Smyrna, Jennifer Bingham of Texas, Heather Ensminger and husband Clark of Kingsport, Rebecca Blaisdell of Utah, Richard Blaisdell of Utah, Wendy Fedderson and husband Stuart of North Carolina, Carrie Black and husband Calvin of Utah, Ann Brown and husband Loren of Washington, Cindy Nye and husband Jason of Idaho; 26 Great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be 11:00AM Friday at Mapleview Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com