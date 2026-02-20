Mr. Raymond William Gates, age 93, of Smyrna, TN passed away Tuesday, February 17, 2026. He was born in Chalybeate, MS to the late William L. and Maybell Roberts Gates. Mr. Gates proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He spent most of his working life as a drywall installer. Mr. Gates enjoyed travelling back to Roswell, NM where he had been stationed during his Air Force days. He was a member of Rutherford County Baptist Church.

Mr. Gates is survived by his wife of 68 years, Shirley Carter Gates; children, Ricky Gates and his wife Kristy, Mark Gates, Cindy Sasnett and her husband Willard, Kathi Gates, and Kim Gates; grandchildren, Leah and her partner Billy, Amber and her husband Jason, Somer and her husband Matt, Kaitlyn and her husband D, Ann-Marie, Ashley and her husband Shawn, Angela, Melissa, Kimberly, Rebecca, Ashley, Josh, and Jeremy and his wife Teresa; 22 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; sister, Brenda Wrenn and her husband Kenneth; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Gary Gates; sisters, Helen Mynatt, Betty Clayton, and Blanche Crum; and a brother, Johnny Gates.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, February 22, 2026 from 1:00pm until 8:00pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will be held Monday, February 23, 2026 at 11:00am at Rutherford County Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery.

